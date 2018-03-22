New season gets under way at Peterborough Arts Cinema

Peterborough Arts Cinema‘s spring season at the John Clare Theatre in Broadway gets under way tonight with period thriller The Limehouse Golem.

The city of London is gripped by fear as a serial killer - dubbed The Limehouse Golem - is on the loose and leaving cryptic messages written in his victims’ blood. With few leads and increasing public pressure, Scotland Yard assigns the case to Inspector Kildare (Bill Nighy) - a seasoned detective with a troubled past and a sneaking suspicion he’s being set up to fail.

The season continues with:

Loving Vincent

April 5.

In a story depicted in oil painted animation, a young man comes to the last hometown of painter Vincent van Gogh to deliver the troubled artist’s final letter and ends up investigating his final days there.

The Party

April 12

In Sally Potter’s new dark comedy, Janet (Kristin Scott Thomas) is hosting an intimate gathering of friends in her London home to celebrate her political ascension, while her husband, Bill (Timothy Spall), seems preoccupied.

Mother!

April 19

A once famous middle-aged poet husband is desirous of creating his magnum opus, however, he seems unable to break out of the persistent creative rut that haunts him.

Daphne

April 26

Daphne, 31, Londoner. Busy days, hectic nights, friends, people, lovers, are all welcome distractions from the constant and creeping feeling that her life is somehow stuck.

Kills On Wheels

May 3

This is a meaningful action-comedy of a wheelchair-bound assassin gang. Driven by despair and fear of becoming useless, a 20- year-old man, his friend, and an ex-fireman offer their services to the Mafia. But things are not what they seem.

Marjorie Prime

May 10

Eighty-six-year-old Marjorie spends her final, ailing days with a computerised version of her deceased husband. With the intent to recount their life together, Marjorie’s “Prime” relies on the information from her and her kin to develop a more complex understanding of his history.

Call Me By Your Name

May 17

It’s the summer of 1983 in the north of Italy, and Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet), a precocious 17-year-old, spends his days in his family’s 17th century villa transcribing and playing classical music, reading, and flirting with his friend Marzia (Esther Garrel).

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool

May 24

Based on Peter Turner’s memoir, the film follows the playful but passionate relationship between Turner and the eccentric Academy Award-winning actress Gloria Grahame in 1978 Liverpool.

On Body And Soul

May 31

Ageing recluse, Endre, is the reserved and saturnine manager of a small abattoir, who is used to hiding his disabled left arm along with his emotions behind a busy schedule. And then, the loner’s eye is caught by a shy and graceful newcomer in the office.