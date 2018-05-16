New £1m children’s adventure land in Spalding with UK’s largest young drivers zone

A new £1 million adventure playground will keep children entertained when it opens in Spalding shortly.

The new Springfields Adventure Land will include the UK’s largest JCB Young Drivers Zone, giving children an exciting opportunity to drive around in bright yellow mini diggers, enjoy the huge JCB slide, scaffold themed climbing frame and use their imagination on many other unique interactive play equipment.

The exciting playground is set to open at shopping outlet Springfields in the early summer and will create more than 40 jobs.

Aside from the drivers zone, Springfields is also promising:

. Families will be able to walk through the trees at the new Tree Top Village that has seven wooden towers and a massive suspended net.

Plus have fun at Springy’s Beach, that has a sand play area and rockpool water stream all covered by a huge canopy so that fun can be had whatever the weather.

. Families can try their luck at Dino Golf, with dinosaurs peering around every corner, then pan for gold at Goldie’s Gold Mine.

. Visitors can ride the miniature railway through the woodland or the take the overground Adventure Land Express train through the scenic award-winning Festival Gardens.

. There will also be Springy’ Diner which will offer delicious American burgers, fries and shakes plus a great range of gelato ice cream. Springy’s Diner also has three party rooms for hire for any occasion on the first floor.