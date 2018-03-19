Must Farm discoveries discussed by expert

The archaeological discoveries at Must Farm Bronze Age settlement will be the topic of a talk this week.

Michael Bamforth will give the talk at Flag Fen Archeological Park in Peterborough on March 22 at 7.30pm, part of the Flag Fen Archaeology Lectures series exploring new and exciting archaeological developments, research projects, and excavation.

Field archaeologist and ancient wood specialist Mr Bamforth will reveal how excavations of the miraculously preserved Must Farm settlement provide a glimpse into everyday life 3,000 years ago.

Booking is essential - £5 adults, £4 concessions.

www.vivacity.org/heritage-booking