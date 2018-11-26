Superstar Craig David to perform at Peterborough’s ABAX Stadium

Superstar Craig David will perform at Peterborough’s ABAX Stadium.

The singer will visit the Peterborough United ground on Saturday, June 8, before chilling on the Sunday.

Sigala

Craig and his full live band will perform his biggest hits including 7 Days, Walking Away and When the Bassline Drops.

The artist will be joined by international DJ Sigala who will be bringing a full live band set, following a performance from chart-topping artist and songwriter Becky Hill.

And getting the crowd into the party will be rising DJ Nathan Dawe.

The gig follows on from performances from Steps/Blue and Elton John in the past two summers at the ground in London Road.

Craig said: “I’m really looking forward to bringing my show and band to Peterborough in the summer. It’s going to be a blast; I’ve no doubt my fans will join me in making this a big night.

“I’m a huge fan of Sigala who will be spinning some serious tunes on the decks, and Becky Hill has the most incredible voice, so I’m looking forward to having them both as my very special guests.

“DJ and producer Nathan Dawe is on the up – and I am happy to invite him to open. We know the fans in Peterborough like to party so bring it on, I cannot wait to see you all!”

Craig has sold 15 million albums worldwide, has had many Brit and Grammy nominations and is a multiple Ivor Novello and Mobo Award winner.

His last two albums were both massive hits, with Following My Intuition reaching number one and The Time Is Now reaching number two.

It is 18 years since his debut album, the critically acclaimed Born To Do It, was at number one.

Sigala has enjoyed huge chart success with six singles in the Top 10 in the UK, including the number one hit Easy Love.

Singer-songwriter Becky is known for her soul-stirring, powerful vocals on tracks like False Alarm with Matoma as well as her UK number one platinum selling single Gecko (Overdrive) with Oliver Heldens.

Multi-genre DJ and producer Nathan Dawe has had an impressive 2018, with sold-out December shows in Birmingham and London and his new release Cheatin on Atlantic Records, which has amassed nearly three million streams and entered the Official Top 100 Charts.

Ticket Details

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 30 at 9am.

Tickets are available from:

www.ticketmaster.co.uk

www.lhgtickets.com

www.theposhtickets.com.

General Admission

£29.50 + booking fee

Bronze Tickets

Early Bird - £32.50 + booking fee

On the Day – 45.00

Silver Tickets

Early Bird - £42.50 + booking fee

On the Day - £50.00

Golden Circle Tickets

Early Bird - £60.00 + booking fee

On the Day - £65.00

Seated tickets

£50 + booking fee

VIP Packages, Premium and Fast Track upgrades and Car Parking are available at

lhgtickets.com.

Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult, under 5s go free.

This is an outdoor concert.

Accessible Tickets Purchase Information:

Please call Ticketmaster’s Accessibility line on 0800 988 4440 (tickets subject to availability). Visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk.