Peterborough Music Hub: Wedding music hits the high notes

Last month’s Royal Wedding was not only a brilliant example of British ceremonial at its best, but it also offered the most sensational free concert enjoyed by millions of people across the world.

Sat in the Peterborough Music Hub office on the day of the wedding - the sun shining in through the open windows - it was possible to hear the sound of the action beamed in live from the big screen set up in the Cathedral Precincts.

The very air of the city centre rang out with the wonderfully varied programme of pieces incorporated into the service. It was a marvellous mix of genres, talents and contrasts. Clearly, whilst the words of Bishop Michael Curry, the sacred vows of the happy couple, the prayers and vocal narrative of the service were paramount, it was the music that pulled the whole thing together, ensuring the continuity, atmosphere and sense of occasion. It was certainly quite a programme and for music lovers everywhere the highlight of the big day.

It was particularly inspiring to see the nineteen year old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason (pictured) perform with the orchestra during the signing of the register. Let’s hope there’s a significant uptake of cello lessons over the coming weeks.

With music at the heart of so many public events, the work of Peterborough Music Hub, music teachers, musicians and others is all the more vital, providing support and the expertise to support future generations of musicians, songwriters and composers. Supporting live music events, encouraging children and young people to take up lessons and recognising the skills and dedication of players of all kinds is also a crucial part of this work.

This month the City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra team up with Peterborough Opera to present a spectacular Viennese evening on Saturday, June 16, at the Queen Katherine Academy at 7.30pm. The programme includes popular arias, Die Fledermaus overture, Blue Danube, Radetzky March, Thunder and Lightning Polka and the Beethoven Romance in F with Steve Bingham on solo violin. Tickets are available on www.cpso.org,uk or Peterborough Visitor Information Centre.

There’s also still time to register for this year’s Peterborough Youth Orchestra’s summer courses. With bursaries available, the 2018 workshop programme offers something for players of all disciplines and skill levels. This year’s event will be held at KingsGate Conference Centre, with performances at The Broadway Suite and at the Salvation Army Citadel, Bourges Boulevard. The overall dates are 6-10 August 2018.

Rehearsing music from the world of movies, the PYO event will once again feature a day working alongside professional musicians from Britten Sinfonia. Contact Peterborough Youth Orchestra via e-mail; peterboroughyouthorchestra@gmail.com

Finally, PCYM’s latest Tesco Bags of Help Young Musicians: Stand up for Music! fundraising campaign is open until June 30. So, if you need to buy a bag this month Stand Up for Music too.