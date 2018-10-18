Peterborough DJ releases charity track to support cancer charities as family member battles disease

A Peterborough DJ has released a charity track to support cancer charities after seeing one his own family members battle the disease.

Lewis Rodulson has released his new track Elevation to raise money for cancer charities.

The 39-year-old, who works at Coca-Cola in Morley Way, Woodston, has DJ’d in Peterborough and at clubs including Ministry of Sound in London under the name Lewis Viper.

The inspiration for the track was seeing “a very close family member slowly being taken away, and seeing many around be being affected by it in some way,” he said, adding: “I decided I really need to do something about it and decided to invest in releasing a track.

“I had no idea the support I would get doing this. I have really grasped how important life is and have been inspired to drive myself in life to reach goals I felt so far away.

“All I wish is that a close relative makes it through this year.”

The dance tune costs 99p to buy, with every penny going to the good causes.

It can be bought at most online vendors, including the following:

. iTunes - https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/elevation-single/1438686510

. Amazon - http://amzn.eu/d/dHnobbh

. Google Play - https://play.google.com/store/music/album/Lewis_Viper_Elevation?id=Bxt53dqni6z3tgnq4uyrufo2o44.