Peterborough band in line for Breakthrough Artist of the Year prize

A Peterborough band is in-line to win a prestigious 'Breakthrough Artist of the Year' prize and needs your votes!

Peterborough Rock Blues band, Austin Gold has been nominated as one of the Breakthrough Artists 2017 by Get Ready to Rock.

It's already been a great year for the band, which has secured a two album record deal, released its debut album and had daytime radio rotation on Planet Rock radio with their debut single which was on rotation for 6 weeks.

Austin Gold's debut album Before Dark Clouds peeked at no. 5 in the Amazon pre-release album chart in the lead up to its release, and the band have been played twice in the last few weeks on BBC Radio 2.

But the band need your votes in order to win Breakthrough Artists 2017 - you can vote here

