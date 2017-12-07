Electronic night comes to Peterborough venue

A new night of great music comes to the city tomorrow (Friday) when The Lightbox on Bridge Street launches Electronic with DJ Anthony Thornhill.

It is a new night showcasing the best electronic grooves old and new.

The Lightbox

There will be no one particular style, but more a focus on great tunes from solo producers right through to indie bands who add electronic sounds into their songs.

The vibe will be relaxed to begin with and will get a little more groovy as the night goes on.

Expect old classics from the likes of Massive Attack and Primal Scream right through to some modern day house and indie bands from 9pm-1am. Free entry all night.

Arrive early (from 6,30pm-9.30pm) and there is a pop-up with Nick from Embe2Go, with everything African and Caribbean from vegan dishes to the usual winter killer... jerk!

Then, on Saturday, Eclectic Ballroom will be back doing their stuff with the best of soul, disco and funk.

Read more: What’s on in and around Peterborough, 7-13 December