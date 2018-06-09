Eight hours of rhythm and blues at Stamford festival

Stamford’s Corn Exchange theatre hosts the Stamford rhythm and Blues Festival on Sunday, June 17, from 2pm to 10pm.

Danny Bryant returns to the UK with his 9 piece big band. In what promises to be a very special evening Danny will be celebrating the release of his brand new album.

Also performing:

Paul Lamb & The King Snakes.

Paul Lamb is known by aficionados and music press around the world as a foremost blues harmonica exponent, forging himself a place in the history books as one of the greatest players of our time.

Countless awards have been won by him and his band.

THE GROUNDHOGS

Ken Pustelnik brings you a new and exciting line-up playing classic material with verve and power, and giving performances of energy and excitement that are as fresh and relevant to the modern audience as the originals were back in the day...

FELIX RABIN

Félix Rabin is a French twenty two year old singer-songwriter who is inspired by musicians such as Jimi Hendriy and Stevie Ray Vaughan. His style embodies the best of Rock and Blues, and holds such passion and talent that you will be blown away!

THE RYK MEAD BAND

Ryk Mead, singer/guitarist, songwriter, Musical Director; heart and soul of the band.

A confirmed guitar virtuoso, started a gigging career on stage in the late 60s, touring in Germany from October 1969, he has built a reputation on solid experience gained alongside some worlds famous names.

Tickets can be pre-purchased for £24 , or on the door for £26.00. Your ticket enables you to come and go as you please throughout the day.

Details from the Box Office on 01780 766455