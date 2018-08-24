A long-awaited album from Peterborough folk rockers Flashback Photograph

Folk-rock Peterborough trio Flashback Photograph have released their eagerly awaited first studio album.

‘About Time’ is a 13-track album which features new, unheard material and some previously unrecorded veteran songs.

Fan favourite ‘Fighting Faith’ and their popular anthem ‘Home’ are included on the album, which has been nearly a year in the making. The band features Gary Lee Ward on vocals and guitar, Adam Mansfield on percussion and Matt Worthington who plays bass, banjo and the harmonica. The talented trio are bursting with excitement for the album and what it means for the band.

Gary Lee Ward said: “We’re so excited to release our first album. It has lots of new material, as well as songs we’ve wanted to record for a long time but fans might not have heard. I think our supporters would riot if we left certain songs off the album.”

Bass guitarist, Matt Worthington said the recording had been a labour of love: “We’ve recorded an EP before but this album has been another level for us. It was important we took our time to get it right.”

The ‘dream came true’ for Gary, when he described the moment he held the record: “It might sound cliche , but music is everything to me and the guys. We have something I can truly say I’m incredibly proud of. I’m just sorry it took so long!”

The local band who previously played this year at the Whittlesey Strawbear Festival, will be at the Thorney Festival on August 26 . They will also be appearing at the Glasshouse acoustic session at the Key Theatre on October 28 and Thorney Club on December 1.

‘About Time’ is available now. Copies can be bought at Flashback Photograph gigs or ordered directly by emailing flashbackphotographband@gmail.com or messaging the band on Facebook- www.facebook.com/flashbackphotograph.