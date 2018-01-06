Music Matters: Some ‘Notes’ for the New Year

Hopefully your New Year’s resolutions are still going strong and you’re taking advantage of the spirit of enthusiasm and positive possibilities New Year brings.

For those still seeking inspiration, why not take up a new musical skill, learn an instrument or join a choir? The city has a wonderful selection of musical groups appealing to all age groups, genders and skill levels. The Music Hub team will be happy to signpost individuals to local groups and tutors.

For local ‘lapsed’ instrumentalists, the Peterborough Community Orchestra offers a superb opportunity to rediscover forgotten talents and get in some early spring cleaning too - polishing percussion, cleaning clarinets, vacuuming violins and freshening flutes in readiness for joining the city’s newest instrumental group. The first meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 10, at 7.15pm at Ken Stimpson Community School in Werrington. The group will then meet weekly at the school on Wednesday evenings from 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Open to anyone aged 14 or above and playing at grade 3+, the ‘PCO’ will provide a regular fun-filled opportunity for all instrumentalists - not just orchestral musicians but saxophones, guitars, keyboards and most things in between. The rehearsals will be geared towards concerts three times a year. The online registration form is at: (https://goo.gl/forms/wVJaqmcBwhT4qnYy1).

For the city’s young musicians, the Spring is always full of opportunities. Peterborough Music Festival is gearing up for its annual search to find the city’s Young Musician of the Year as part of a week of competition across a range of disciplines. Once again, Peterborough Music Hub will present the New Youth Music Showcase - a competition to find the best young composer or songwriter. This year’s competition will be held at the Key Theatre on Thursday, March 15, and is open to under-18s writing and performing original music. For more, visit peterboroughmusicfestival.org or email musichub@peterborough.gov.uk

This year the Peterborough Music Festival will include an evening of World Heritage Music on March 13 at the Key Theatre. Heritage Music groups are defined by geographic origin, cultural origins, type of instrument, or membership of a community organisation. More at peterboroughmusicfestival.org

Finally, Peterborough Youth Orchestra will present their half term workshop on February 10-11, working on Dvorak’s Slavonic Dances. The Saturday schedule will include a visit from Britten Sinfonia, with professional players providing sectional support and expertise. The workshop costs just £30.00 with application forms available from peterboroughyouthorchestra@gmail.com

Go on, get out there and make some music in 2018.

Michael Cross is the Peterborough Music Hub programme co-ordinator