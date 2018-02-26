‘Muddle class’ hero Jason Manford coming to Peterborough

He’s back! It’s been a busy few years for Jason Manford since his last smash-hit stand up show, but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn’t changed a bit.

‘Muddle Class’ - coming to the East of England Arena on March 23 - promises to feature a wealth of new material about Jason growing up ‘working class’ then finding, over the years, that part of him has become ‘middle class’ – causing much confusion.

Delivered with Jason’s amiable charm and captivating wit, this show is not to be missed.

Jason said: “Somebody said to me on my Facebook fan page, ‘it’s been ages since you’ve toured’. I thought ‘no way, it was last year wasn’t it? Anyway, long story short, they were right, it was years ago. I just got fooled cos I’ve been on tour doing musicals and the last tour is repeated on Dave ja Vu 13 times a day!

“So I’ve been putting some stuff together, looking at my life and how it’s changed over the years, how the world has changed and how my parents haven’t changed a bit. It’s going to be a great tour and I can’t wait to see you there.”

The likes of ‘8 out of 10 Cats’ (Channel 4), ‘The Nightly Show’ (ITV1), ‘Sunday Night at the Palladium’ (ITV1), ‘Live at the Apollo’ (BBC One), ‘Have I Got News For You’, (BBC One), QI (BBC Two) and ‘The Royal Variety Performance’ (ITV1) have all helped establish Jason as a nationally known comic.

On April 28, Jasper Carrott comes to the same venue with Stand Up & Rock, a new stand up show which sees him performing alongside Bev Bevan, the legendary drummer and founding member of The Move and ELO and his band.

And on June 9, funnyman Bill Bailey brings his Larks in Transit Tour.

Larks in Transit is a compendium of travellers’ tales and the general shenanigans of twenty years as a travelling comedian.

For tickets to the shows go to www.eastofenglandarena.com