Mask bring Wilde’s timeless comedy to Peterborough stage

Following the recent successes of Jerusalem and Pygmalion, Peterborough Mask return to the Key Theatre’s main stage as they prepare to delight audiences with their Spring production of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, which runs from Wednesday to Saturday (April 11-14).

Wilde’s timeless comedy of manners follows the exploits of Jack and Algernon, two sophisticated men-about-town, as they pursue the affections of Gwendolyn and Cecily under the keen eye of dominating matriarch, Lady Bracknell. Throw in an inexplicable penchant for the name Earnest, lashings of charm, a dash of wit and the result promises to be a truly entertaining feast not to be missed.

Director Di Fox says that this is one of her favourite plays and she has been thinking about its production for nearly a year.

She is particularly looking forward to realising her vision on one of the city’s biggest stages: “The Importance of Being Earnest is a play that most people will have heard of, in one form or another. It pokes fun at the upper classes of Wilde’s day but is still as funny as it was when it was first written, and some of the lines are so memorable.

“The cast are phenomenal and we have a fantastic team behind us so I know that audiences are in for something special.”

Performances will take place every evening Wednesday 11th - Saturday 14th at 7.30pm, with a matinee on the Saturday at 2.00pm.

Tickets from the box office www.vivacity-peterborough.com