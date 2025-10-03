The Married at First Sight UK experts for 2025. (L-R): Melanie Schilling, Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas | Channel 4

MAFS UK will take a bit of a break - but when exactly will it be back? 👰📺

Married at First Sight UK will have a break again.

The hit reality show is in its 10th series on E4.

But when will the next episode be on TV?

MAFS UK fans will have to wait 48 hours for the hit reality show to return to the TV. The E4 series is taking a brief break before starting a new week of action.

MAFS UK has confirmed its broadcast schedule for the latest season. But when can you expect it to return?

Why is MAFS UK not on TV today?

E4 brought back the most talked about experiment on TV in late September. The show will once again air five episodes per week, it has been confirmed.

It will not broadcast episodes today (October 3) or tomorrow (October 4).

MAFS UK will air from Sunday to Thursday each week during its run. Previous seasons ran for nine weeks, for reference.

The show will be back on this coming Sunday night (October 5). It will start at 9pm once again.

MAFS UK will be followed by its companion show when it returns at the end of the weekend. Lucinda Light will be hosting It’s Official this time around.

When is MAFS UK back on TV?

As previously mentioned, MAFS UK will not air episodes on Friday or Saturday nights. It will run from Sundays to Thursdays each week.

It will be back on October 5 at 9pm on E4. The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “Reality experiment in which experts select compatible couples from a long list of applicants, then invite them to marry - despite them never having met before.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.