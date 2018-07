Fresh from the hit TV show Love Island, Adam Collard will appear in Peterborough tonight, Friday July 13.

Adam Collard will be in the Red Room at Edwards bar in Broadway tonight for his first UK club appearance and meet and greet.

Fresh from the huge ITV2 Show, the Newcastle hunk is right at the start of his 61 show tour, with Peterborough being his first stop in the UK.

Doors open to the Red Room at 10pm and entry is from £5, he will be in the building from around midnight onwards.