Love, death and family explored in dad and daughter show

Ugly Chief by Victoria Melody is a new father and daughter show, by nationally acclaimed theatre-maker, Vic Melody, featuring her dad (celebrity antique dealer, Mike Melody) and a live jazz band, explores love, death and family with humour and honesty (Key Theatre, today and tomorrow, April 20 and 21).

In 2013, Mike was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and given five years to live. Victoria was put in charge of planning the funeral (complete with eulogies, a New Orleans jazz procession and a congregation dressed in Blackpool FC tangerine). But a year later the doctors realised they had misdiagnosed Mike.

Victoria and Mike decided to go ahead with the funeral anyway and Victoria went to Port Talbot to train as a funeral director.

Ugly Chief plays out two funerals – the one Victoria planned and the one her dad really wanted. And Mike is guest of honour at both. As the show unfolds, it unpicks the complicated relationship with a parent whose opinion you don’t always agree with.

Mike will be running his own version of the Antiques Roadshow during the show. The audience are invited to bring along their heirlooms, curiosities and collectables for him to value during the show. No promises but if he likes it, he might even buy it!

Ugly Chief is part of Platform8 - twice-yearly theatre-festivals created by Peterborough’s Jumped Up Theatre Company in partnership with London’s award-winning Battersea Arts Centre.

The shows come from internationally acclaimed theatre-makers and pop up all across the city, in pubs, community centres, churches, community gardens, sports clubs, shopping centres, as well as theatres.

Carpenters Gold

Key Theatre, April 20

Immerse yourself in an enchanting evening featuring the musical brilliance of Richard and Karen Carpenter.

From Close to You, all of their chart-topping hits feature including Top of the World, We’ve Only Just Begun, Goodbye to Love, Please Mr Postman, For All We Know and Only Yesterday.

All superbly performed live in concert, just as they would have been by The Carpenters back in the day at the Talk of the Town , London Palladium or on their International tours.

Menopause - The Musical

The Cresset, April 21

Four women, with seemingly nothing in common, come to discover that they are more alike than they ever imagined and soon realise

that the menopause is no longer ‘the silent passage’ but a stage in every woman’s

life which is perfectly awful but normal! Starring Cheryl Fergison (EastEnders) and Maureen Nolan (The Nolans), the Menopause The Musical cast make fun of their woes backed by an instantly recognisable soundtrack of hysterical parody versions of classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Oti Mabuse and Ian Waite

The Cresset, April 26

The Rhythm of the Night show will see Ian and Oti deliver a night of Latin and Ballroom numbers with high intensity. The Strictly Come Dancing pros will perform a dance showcase spectacular designed to dazzle and wow you. Oti is fondly remembered with her celebrity pairing with Danny Mac where they received a perfect score of 40 in the Samba. Ian is a regular on our screens with the spin off programme It Takes Two on BBC 2.

The Little Mix Experience

Key Theatre, April 21

Join The Little Mix Experience for a jam-packed concert of one of the X Factor’s finest exports.

Four hugely talented girls pay tribute to one of the UK’s finest girl bands, with breathtaking dance moves, replica costumes and some of the finest vocals in the UK. Bursting with personality, this is a high-energy show from beginning to end!

The Little Mix Experience bring you all of Little Mix’s greatest hits including DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, Secret Love Song and many, many more.