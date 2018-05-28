Local artists get ready to showcase their work all across Peterborough

Peterborough Artists’ Open Studios (PAOS) returns next month with a promise to be bigger and better than ever before, as it marks its 18th year of celebrating the creative talents of local artisans across the city.

PAOS members will be showcasing various arts and crafts in their homes, studios, gardens, community hubs and even garden sheds for the public to enjoy.

PAOS public launch is June 2

All exhibitions are free entry with no obligation to purchase but an opportunity for visitors to win £100 to spend on art, with our prize draw.

Art lovers from far and wide will have more artists and venues to see during Open Studios 2018 with an incredible 108 artists exhibiting at 46 venues.

Group venues and new venues this year include the Yarrow Gallery in Oundle, Passiflora’s in Crowland, the Undercroft in Hampton, The Broadway theatre, Peterborough Cathedral Visitors’ Centre, Puzzles bar and the Thistle Drive Community Centre in Stanground.

Jackie Hall, PAOS chair said: “The Peterborough arts’ scene is very vibrant and it’s fantastic that so many local artists have joined PAOS this year to showcase their work.

PAOS public launch is June 2

“ In addition to established members who people have enjoyed visiting for many years, we are delighted to welcome some new artists including Korp, Dexter Morgan, Jackie Devereux and Wendy Quinnell and many others.

“We strongly urge people to pick up a brochure, or check out the PAOS website (www.paos.org.uk) to plan their journey to see as many of the artists as they wish to see over the Open Studios’ weekends – 23, 24, 30 June and 1, 7, 8 July.

“Members open on different dates and times, so it’s always best to check before you set off to make sure you aren’t disappointed and miss the artist(s) of your choice.”

A public launch will take place in Cathedral Square on Saturday, June 2, from 9am – 5pm, during which people can meet some of the artists and pick up a copy of the PAOS 2018 brochure.”