Loads to do at Whittlesey Festival

The 11th Whittlesey Festival takes place a week on Sunday.

The event kicks off with a musical parade fronted by a spectacular horse and carriage which will set off at 10am from the Whittlesey Christian Church in Broad Street and finish in Market Square.

Back by popular demand are the Cockney Pride Pearly King and Queen and their band from London, while children can enjoy free (or subsidised) rides and amusements, free puppet shows and face painting, and there are numerous stalls for everyone to visit. A Second World War flypast is scheduled for 2.45pm, weather permitting, and there will be a vintage vehicle display, among many other attractions.