Live music, artisan baker and vintage vinyl - all part of Market Deeping’s first Saturday market

Live music and an Easter Egg hunt are just two of the attractions planned for Market Deeping’s first Saturday market.

The market fulfils South Kesteven District Council’s commitment to provide a street market in all four of the district’s market towns as part of its work to attract visitors and grow the local economy.

An artisan baker and a fishmonger are among the stallholders that will be present at the market on April 20 which will be held in the Market Place.

There will also be the customary fruit and veg stalls alongside pitches selling fishing tackle, vintage vinyl records and much more. A charity stall is available every Saturday.

The market has been established by the council’s economic growth and regeneration company, InvestSK, and has the strong backing of businesses.

InvestSK’s head of town centres Paul Allen said: “We’ve been working hard to make this happen because we know how important it is to the people of the Deepings to have a Saturday market.

“We want to make a positive difference to the people who live and work in our district and growing the economy is our number one priority.

“Our new market will add to the shopping experience and have the knock-on effect of supporting retailers by increasing the number of people visiting the town. We are committed to making this new market a success and hope local people and visitors from outside the district will support the market and help it become a regular feature.”

The district council and InvestSK consulted with local people and businesses before securing an order to suspend public parking in Market Place when the markets are held.

Take-up has been positive, the council said, but anyone interested in having a stall at the launch event or subsequent weekly markets should contact Miki Gregory at m.gregory@southkesteven.gov.uk.