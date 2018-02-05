Learn to sing for free with Hereward Harmony

Hereward Harmony, Peterborough’s only male Barbershop Chorus, celebrated its 30th anniversary, by inviting Singchronicity, the ladies local Barbershop group, plus Ouse Valley from Huntingdon and Heart of England from Leicester to a special evening.

The evening was enhanced by previous music director Graham Davis and several past members of the chorus.

Everybody thoroughly enjoyed the evening and there was lots of singing as you would expect, and plenty of refreshments, making it a great social occasion.

A raffle was held in aid of Alzheimers which raised £150 towards this year’s Chairman’s Charity.

Peterborough Telegraph readers are invited to join a six-week free “learn to sing” course which will take place each Thursday from 7.30pm to 10 pm starting next Thursday, February 8, and running through to Thursday, March 15.

Hereward Harmony sing traditional four-part close harmony, consisting of bass,baritone, lead and tenor, so anyone can find a part to suit their voice .

It performs a wide range of numbers but during the course will concentrate on a few songs to achieve good progress.

You do not need to read music and you will be singing with at least one experienced singer, Rob Yarnell, Hereward’s young and talented music director who will guide you through the learning process .

The first part of the evening will concentrate on developing the new singers and songs.

There will then be a break for free refreshments after which the Chorus will sing some of its repertoire. Those who go along will also receive sheet music and teach tracks that will allow you to practice in your own time .

Lots of men would love to sing, but sadly most never get round to it for numerous reasons, so now is the time to overcome any fears.

It does not matter whether you are new to singing or have sung in the past, there is a place for you and age is no barrier .

Progress will be rapid and you will be surprised at how sweet the sound of a four-part harmony is.

Hereward Harmony meets on a Thursday evening at the Orton Wistow Community Centre, 55 Napier Place, Orton Wistow, Peteborough PE2 6XN. More at www.herewardharmony.co.uk

For more contact Alan Lund on 07850 007057.