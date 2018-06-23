Large lottery grant will delivery more life-changing opportunities for Peterborough youngsters

A big Lottery grant will help a charity set up more life-changing opportunities for youngsters in the city.

Peterborough Council for Voluntary Service (PCVS) are delighted to announce that we have been awarded more than £638,000 from the Youth Investment Fund.

The money will be used to create and provide a wide range of activities across culture, media, arts and sport across the city.

PCVS will work with organisations including Froglife, The I Dream Academy and Inspire Peterborough to work with youngsters.

Chief Executive of PCVS, Leonie McCarthy MBE, said the money would improve the opportunities for many across Peterborough.

She said: “This is a fantastic investment into the youth sector of Peterborough and will make a huge difference to the lives of many young people in the city.”

The Youth Investment Fund is a £40 million programme jointly funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport and the Big Lottery Fund.

Following the announcement of the grant, Matthew Poole, the Big Lottery Fund’s Senior Head of Regional Grant Making in the Midlands and Sue Lowe - Senior Policy Advisor, DCMS met some of the community groups working with young people in Peterborough, including Nene Valley Tots and Boxing Futures, to see how the money will be spent.

Dawn Austwick, Chief Executive of the Big Lottery Fund, said: “This funding will help provide more opportunities for young people to build their confidence, discover new talents and reach their potential. It will be great to see young people getting involved in the design of these activities, making sure they reflect what matters to them and their lives.”