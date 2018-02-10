Join Peppa Pig and the Milkshake characters in Peterborough

There are two great shows featuring children’s TV favourites coming to Peterborough later this year.

Milkshake! Live

Peppa Pig's Adventure PPP-181001-114935006

The Broadway, May 26

The all-singing, all-dancing, musical masterpiece Milkshake! Live will take audiences on a journey through the world’s favourite fairy tales.

Set amongst Milkshake!’s magical bookcase, this brand new live show is sure to amaze and delight.

Members of the Milkshake! cast will be singing songs and sharing stories that audience members, young and old, will know and love.

“We cannot wait to be back touring the country with our brand-new show, The Magic Story Book,” said Milkshake! presenter and show director Derek Moran.

“It’s a magical show full of audience participation. The Milkshake! audience will love the classic fairy tale storylines, the songs and seeing lots of their favourite Milkshake! characters live on stage.”

“It’s incredibly important that we are able to take Milkshake! to our audiences around the UK so that everyone can have the opportunity to experience the brand in an immersive way,” said Sarah Muller, head of children’s Channel 5.

Peppa Pig’s Adventure

The Broadway, Sept 26/27

Join Peppa as she gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her schoolfriends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music.

The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter- patter of rain. Safe and warm inside their tents the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in.

www.thebroadway.today