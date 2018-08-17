It’s back - get your tickets for KYT summer musical Guys and Dolls

Kindred Drama return to The Key Theatre with their annual summer musical - and this year present KYT (Key Youth Theatre) in Guys and Dolls - with a cast of 48 aged 14-21.

Guys and Dolls is the classic musical romantic comedy involving the unlikeliest of Manhattan pairings: a high-rolling gambler and a puritanical missionary, a showgirl dreaming of the straight-and-narrow and a crap game manager who is anything but.

Set in the Manhattan of Damon Runyon’s short stories, Guys and Dolls tells of conman Nathan Detroit’s efforts to find new life for his illegal, but notorious, crap game.

When their trusty venue is found out by the police, Nathan has to find a new home for his crap game quickly - but he doesn’t have the dough to secure the one location he finds.

Enter Sky Masterson, a high-rolling gambler willing to take on any honest bet with a high enough reward attached.

Nathan bets Sky that he can’t take the “doll” of Nathan’s choosing to Havana, Cuba, with him on a date. When Sky agrees to the bet, Nathan chooses uptight Evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown, head of Broadway’s Save-a-Soul Mission.

Sky thinks he’s been duped, but he’s in for even more of a surprise when his efforts to woo Sarah are so successful that he falls in love with her himself,

Guys and Dolls takes us from the bustle of Times Square to the dance clubs of Havana to the sewers of New York City as it demonstrates the great lengths to which a guy will go when he truly falls in love with a “doll.”

Guys and Dolls features some of Frank Loesser’s most memorable tunes, including the hilarious “Adelaide’s Lament,” the romantic “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” the exuberant “If I Were a Bell,” and the classic “Luck Be a Lady.”

Kindred’s recent productions of Les Miserables, West Side Story, Into the Woods, Little Shop of Horrors and Spamalot have received both public and critical acclaim and Guys and Dolls promises to bring audiences flooding back to the Key Theatre.

They young cast is headed by Colleen McQuillen as Adelaide; Jamie Glasby as Nathan Detroit; Calvin Weston as Sky Masterson; Ayesha Patel as Sarah Brown; and Ben Landy as Nicely Nicely Johnson.

Directed by West End actor Paul Crosby, with choreography and staging by Lisa Collings and musical direction from Steve Hession, Guys and Dolls will be the must see show of Summer 2018.

Director Paul Crosby commented: “We are absolutely delighted to be back at the Key with our amazingly talented young people who will be showcasing their triple talents in this classic piece of musical theatre.

“It promises to be a fantastic fun evening in the theatre and don’t let the hot weather put you off, the Key’s air-conditioned auditorium will ensure that the audience has not just an enjoyable, but also comfortable evening in the theatre.”

Tickets are on sale right now in person from the Key Theatre Box Office, on 01733 207239 or online at www.vivacity-peterborough.com.

Performances are from Wednesday, August 22, to Saturday, August 25, nightly at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm

Ticket Prices from £14 - £18.