In The Night Garden Live is coming to Peterborough – here’s how to get tickets

Popular children’s programme In The Night Garden is bringing its live show to Peterborough next year.

The BBC show, which is aimed at kids aged between one and six, will be coming to The Cresset in Peterborough in 2019.

First airing in 2007, In The Night Garden has been a hit for CBeebies ever since.

It follows the adventures of Iggle Piggle, Makka Pakka, Upsy Daisy, the Tombliboos, the Pontipines / the Wottingers, the Haahoos, the Ninky Nonk and the Pinky Ponk.

The Live Theatre show will see your little ones favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music.

The show lasts just under an hour and it’s a completely new production for the very first In the Night Garden Live UK theatre tour.

When is the show coming to Peterborough?

In the Night Garden Live will be visiting The Cresset, Peterborough on October 9 and October 10, 2019.

Are there any other shows in the area?

The next closest show to our area – if you can’t make the Peterborough ones – is at Cambridge Corn Exchange on August 14 and August 15, 2019.

When are tickets available?

The tickets will go on sale next month – with pre-sale tickets available on October 16, and general sale on October 17.

How do you get tickets?

If you want to get pre-sale tickets – which lets you book 24 hours before everyone else – you have to register on In the Night Garden Live’s website by clicking here.

You must register by 1pm on October 5 to be eligible for pre-sale.

Those who sign up for pre-sale will also be sent a beautiful In the Night Garden Live poster and colouring sheet for your little one - there are 30,000 packs that will be given away.

So if you register early you will get:

- Early booking 24 hours before tickets go on sale to everyone else.

- Choose and book the best seats for you and your family.

- A free poster and colouring sheet pack for your little one.

While general sale tickets will be available 24 hours later on October 17.

