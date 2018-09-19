Ideal World presenter taken off Peterborough based TV channel following on air comments about Eastern Europeans

A presenter on Ideal World has been taken off the TV channel following comments he made about Eastern Europeans live on air.

Peter Simon, who worked for the shopping channel as a freelancer, has apologised for the “stupid and ill-judged comments” which he made while presenting a show on Thursday last week.

Peter Simon on Ideal World when he made his comment

In a video sent to the Peterborough Telegraph by a member of the public who was offended by the comments, Mr Simon is seen getting angry with what appears to be a technical glitch, before stating: “Unless you’re Polish or you’re from Latvian countries and you just shouldn’t be here...”

Ideal World is part of Ideal Shopping Direct which is based in Newark Road, Fengate.

A company spokesperson said: “These comments are in no way representative of Ideal Shopping Direct’s company values or opinions.

“This is a matter that the company is currently reviewing internally.

“In the meantime the freelance presenter in question has been removed from all TV broadcasts whilst we conduct our review.”

The company did not say if it had received any complaints from viewers following the broadcast.

Mr Simon is not represented by Ideal World, but he asked the firm to share a comment with the Peterborough Telegraph.

He said: “I deeply regret the stupid and ill-judged comments I made and apologise wholeheartedly to all the people that I offended.”

The video sent to the PT appears to show Mr Simon talking about Dormeo mattresses.

The presenter twice says “on the Dormeo’s website” which appears to be a prompt for the website to then appear on the screen.

Becoming increasingly irate, Mr Simon then goes on to say: “You don’t have to be a mind-reader, I said it three times. On the Dormeo website!”

He then adds: “Unless you’re Polish or you’re from Latvian countries and you just shouldn’t be here.”