Homecoming gig at The Met is a sell-out for Peterborough band

After gathering a large crowd and putting on an impressive show at the Christmas Lights Switch-On, Peterborough trio Idolising Nova play at the Met Lounge in Peterborough on Saturday night (February 3), and they will be playing in front of a capacity crowd after tickets sold out in advance.

We spoke to Jack from the band this week, who said: “It’s actually the first time, other than the lights switch-on, that we’ve played in Peterborough. We’ve sold out The Voodoo Lounge in Stamford twice, but not actually played a show here. It’s absolutely amazing that this show has sold out and we can’t wait to put on a great show for everyone.

“This is also our first show of the year, so we’re very excited and can’t wait to get back on stage again.”

Idolising Nova, who received airplay on BBC Radio 2 and ITV’s ‘This Morning’, and played shows regularly all over the UK in 2017, are set for an ever bigger year. In February alone, they are also playing in Cambridge and Nottingham, and supporting Jessarae at the London and Sheffield dates of his UK tour.

Jack added: “We’ve got some very exciting things in the pipeline for this year, and we really hope that we can do the city proud. The support from everyone here has been amazing.”

Idolising Nova will be joined by three great support bands – Idle Frets (from Chester), Tom Lumley and Among The Citizens.