Half-term superhero fun in Peterborough - see our 10 things to do

Whether you’re batty about Batman, in a spin with Wonder Woman or a trickster like The Joker, Superhero City is the place for you this half-term.

Superhero City

The Railsplitters. Photo: Cary Jobe

Queensgate, Feb 15

Join The Joker and his cool sidekick Superpup to test your super magic powers and become a master of disguise and make your own cape and mask. Or visit Wonder Woman at the Beauty Academy for a marvellous mini makeover; and join the Superhero Games Academy where only the steadiest hand can beat the giant buzzer, use your super strength to steer the wrecking ball challenge, learn to move like a superhero in Supergirl’s Dance School, and know when your number’s up at the Batman Bingo.

11am until 4pm.

Snowdrop Day

Quaker Meeting House, Thorpe Road, Feb 11

Enjoy the peaceful garden and snowdrops which will be followed by tea and cake. From 2-4 pm, all are welcome.

Talk

St Mark’s Church Hall, Feb 12

Peterborough Civic Society will hear from founder members and local historians, June and Vernon Bull, for a talk on the history of St John Baptist Church, which has been serving the city since 1407. Meeting commences at 7.30pm. Entrance is free for members and non-members are requested to make a £3.00 minimum donation.

www.peterboroughcivicsociety.org.uk

The Railsplitters

South Holland Centre, Feb 8

The band push boundaries of genres with influences ranging from samba to hip hop that merges with traditional Appalachian music. The gig starts at 8pm.

southhollandcentre.co.uk

WAW Wrestling

The Broadway, Feb 8

WAW returns with a full line-up of wrestling legends including stars such as Shannon Moore, the Knight Family, Doug Williams, Diamond Steel and several more wrestling sensations. The bell rings at 7pm.

Box Office 01733 306071.

The Herbie Lamb Quartet

Stamford Corn Exchange, The Theatre Lounge, Feb 9

Performing songs from the great American SongBook and other jazz standards.

Box Office 01780 766455.

Elo Experience

Stamford Corn Exchange, Feb 10

Tribute to Jeff Lynne and The Electric Light Orchestra who had numerous UK and US Top 40 hits between 1972 and 1986.

Tickets £23.50, to book call the Box Office 01780 766455.

Sisters?

The Broadway, Feb 8 -10

The Revellers make their first appearance in the Broadway Suite with a brand new comedy. Hilarious circumstances are the result of a working class family finding close relations to the Prime Minister.

Tickets cost £12.50 including fish and chips. 01733 306071.

Peterborough Local History Society

St Mark’s Church Hall, tonight

The talk will be given by Toby Wood, Vice Chairman of Peterborough Civic Society, and the subject is Peterborough’s Blue Plaques. Everyone is welcome to attend. Meetings commence at 7.30 pm.

peterboroughlocalhistory.co.uk

Learn to Sing

Orton Wistow Community Centre, tonight

Herward Harmony launches its free, six-week Learn to Sing Course . Meetings will be each Thursday from 7.30pm to 10 pm through to March 15.

Hereward Harmony are a chorus who sing traditional four-part close harmony

consisting of Bass, Baritone, Lead and Tenor so anyone can find a part

to suit their voice. The course will concentrate on a few songs to achieve good progress. You do not need to read music to get involved.

Tel Alan on 07850 007057