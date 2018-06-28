Gin and Rum Festival comes to Peterborough for two-day event

There will be than 60 gins and 60 rums on offer when the Gin and Rum Festival takes place at Peterborough Cathedral.

The festival will take place over two days - August 24 and 25 - and is sponsored by Schweppes.

Gin and Rum Festival is heading to Peterborough

It will give people the chance to discover over 60 different gins and 60 different rums with dedicated and highly skilled members of staff on hand to guide drinkers through the many different blends and tastes.

Street food and live entertainment will be showcased at the festival to complete the hospitality experience in a spirit festival.

The founder of the Gin and Rum Festival organiser Bobby Nanua explained: ‘I am delighted to have launched the UK’s very first Gin and Rum Festival. We have an exciting year ahead hosting the festival in over 20 cities. It is with great pleasure to bring our Gin and Rum Festival to the great city of Peterborough.

The festival will be split into three sessions, with the first starting on the Friday from 6:30pm to 11pm.

Gin and Rum Festival is heading to Peterborough

An afternoon session on the Saturday (12:30pm to 5pm) is followed by the last evening session, from 6:30pm to 11pm.

Tickets cost £10.00 and can be booked via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-gin-and-rum-festival-peterborough-2018-tickets-44482090129 .

For further information, visit www.ginandrumfestival.com.