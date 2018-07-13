Giant 150m Tyrannosaurus Rex maze and slides part of new development at Fenland garden centre

A giant Tyrannosaurus Rex measuring more than 150m is part a new development at a Fenland garden centre.

The T Rex has been carved from a living field of maize plants at the Skylark Garden Centre and Maize Maze in the Fenland town of March.

Owen (7), Amelia (6) and Annabel (11) in the maize

Other developments include a new giant 9m tall wooden castle with three tube slides, sand play area, dinosaur fossil dig, zip line and straw bale mountain, as well as a new catering outlet in the play area and other improvements.

Further works include extending the award-winning café, building new toilets, extending the garden centre into an adjacent farm building and relocating the car park to the front of the site.

Edward Gowler from Skylark said: “A giant T Rex maze design is the perfect image to represent our big development plans. We are delighted to be unveiling phase one - the development to the visitor attraction side of the business and providing exciting new facilities for families to enjoy in time for the summer school holidays. The extension to the café and garden centre will be phased in over the coming year.”

The improvements to the play area will create 12 part time jobs, with a further five full time jobs being created when the extension to the café and garden centre are complete.

The new T Rex maize maze

Children from Guyhirn Primary School in Wisbech were first to try out the new King’s Coop Castle slides, explore the T Rex maize maze and dig for fossils.

The maze and funyard are open to visitors daily until Monday, September 3. See www.skylark-events.co.uk for more details.