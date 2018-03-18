Get wrapped up in uplifting theatre

Peterborough Presents are transforming Gladstone Park Community Centre into a hair salon for a fun and uplifting dance show.

The Head Wrap Diaries, by London-based Uchenna Dance, will visit Peterborough as part of their national tour on Saturday, March 24, at 7.30pm.

The Head Wrap Diaries' Photo - � Foteini Christofilopoulou.

Mixing dance, theatre and storytelling with a good dose of humour, the show explores femininity, beauty and sisterhood through stories of hair and head wrapping.

Audience members are welcomed by stylists Linda and Riyah, who will take you on a hair journey that will have you laughing out loud, thinking about your own (and everyone else’s!) hair while you

learn a thing or two about Afro-hair, straight from the hairdresser’s chair.

Set within a South London hair salon called BE U Tiful, The Head Wrap Diaries gives you front row seats to watch, interact with and be immersed in a journey from childhood to the present day, told through a unique blend of House, Waacking and Vogue fused with African and Contemporary dance, accompanied by a specially commissioned soundtrack of Afro house, folk, electronic dance music, jazz and Ghana gospel.

Vicki Igbokwe, creative director and founder of Uchenna Dance, is excited to bring the show to Peterborough: “Touring The Head Wrap Diaries has been absolutely fabulous! We have been to a real mix of

venues, from theatres to village halls, with truly diverse audiences and the response has been great, this show is a hit!”

After each show there will be a post-show Head Wrap Bar which includes an opportunity to meet the company, share experiences, and learn different ways of tying head wraps.

The Head Wrap Diaries is part of Peterborough Presents’ programme of ‘taster sessions’ in Millfield, offering the community opportunities to experience art and creativity on their doorstep.

Tickets are £5 and available via the Peterborough Presents website or can be reserved by calling 01733 864529.

Photos: Foteini Christofilopoulou