Get set for glitter fuelled antics of Madame Electrifie in Peterborough

Jim and Zed from The Eclectic Ballroom have a special guest joining them at The Lightbox on Bridge Street on Saturday night.

Madame Electrifie is the alter ego of breaks/electro/techno DJ Little Jo, fusing together her love of all things vintage, with a love of dirty bass-driven music.

Jo has amassed some 10 plus years on the decks, playing some of the UK’s leading venues across the years, from Ministry to Turnmills, a once regular at the now legendary Cross and has graced many of the leading London warehouse parties.

She has supported some of the biggest names in electronic music from Annie Nightingale to A Skillz, Krafty Kuts to 808 State, Jon Carter to Elite Force and a host of others

Take this experience and introduce the vintage edged sounds of Electro Swing, smear with some classic funk and soul, add some crazy showgirl-clad glitter fuelled antics, and Madame Electrifie is born.

Fusing the best vintage beats with the best of the modern age; Madame Electrifie takes classic grooves and threads through everything from hip hop, to house, breaks and drum and bass to create a raucous dance floor focused party, all with that distinctive driving sound that’s a firm nod to her tech and breaks roots.

Over at The Solstice on Saturday, the SolGarden Terrace Sessions see Platinum London Radio back in the building.

Resident DJ Alessandro Vacca will be on duty plus there will be two guests- DJ Townsend & WABY from London.

As ever, there will be four rooms of music: The SolGarden will have House & Dance Anthems with Alessandro Vacca, DJ Townsend & Waby; Eden will feature DJ Teeks Teekay; The Solstice will have DJ Soape playing House, Dance & Commercial; and Harry’s will be Party Anthems with DJ Kizzy and guests.

Free before 10.30pm, £5 before 1am, £7 after.