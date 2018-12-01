Get set for Burghley’s Christmas fair - and win a £60 festive pack

Christmas will be bigger than ever at England’s greatest Elizabethan house, offering a luxury gift fair and seasonal food market, all in a picture postcard setting with the magnificent Tudor house as a backdrop.

Spread over four days, 2018’s Christmas Fair will offer even more seasonal gifts, from luxury jewellery, leather bags and cashmere to stocking fillers and decorations. This year, Burghley’s popular event is also working in association with The Angel Fair to raise money for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and Prostate Cancer UK.

As well as the heated marquees packed with Christmas ideas, there will also be additional seasonally decorated log-cabin type stalls too, while for festive fayre, the Fine Food Market will once again run alongside the gift fair, with more than 30 suppliers selling everything from handmade cheeses to luxury sweet treats - with some extra special seasonal produce for this Christmas event.

Nestling within the Brewhouse and cobbled courtyard, close to Burghley’s restaurant and shop, the seasonal craft fair and fine food market has free entry. There will be a parking charge of £5 per car.

For even more seasonal shopping, Burghley’s popular pop-up Christmas Shop will be open during the event, while Burghley’s Orangery Restaurant has festive menus, including a popular Christmas Afternoon Tea.

