Get ready to have a laugh as The Key Comedy Festival returns to Peterborough

The annual Key Theatre Comedy Festival returns for the 6th year in Peterborough with TV and stage stars featuring in the line-up.

The four-day festival will run at the theatre on The Embankment from Thursday, March 8 to Sunday, March 11.

Bobby Mair

Bobby Mair will get the fun under way with his new show ‘Loudly Insecure’ where he discusses the dramatic twists he’s faced throughout his life, exploring the darkest times following to the pleasurable moments in life.

Bobby’s new comedy show series ‘Viceland’ airs this summer which follows his dysfunctional journey of marriage co-starring the love of his life Harriet Kemsley.

Joe Lycett’s ‘I’m About To Lose Control And I Think Joe Lycett’ is already a sell-out on both nights (Thursday and Friday). If you’ve got tickets you’re in for a treat to see his new stand-up tour focusing on jokes, paintings and the social trolling that he’s done recently.

Ellie Taylor will be performing her new show ‘This Guy’ on the Friday and is another sell out. The current star of BBC2’s The Mash Report and ITV2’s Plebs Ellie Taylor managed to sell out the Edinburgh Festival season and her autumn tour. The show ‘This Guy’ has a central interest around marriage and motherhood.

Rob Kemp

Stephen Bailey will be appearing on the Saturday with his show ‘Can’t Think Straight’.

The enjoyable humour he shares makes him one of the most popular acts in UK comedy. In 2015 his show was nominated for Amused Moose Comedy Award making it the best comedy show. Regular appearances on ITV’s Weekend and Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on the Side shows the gossip humour of his that everyone admires.

Daliso Chaponda has sold out his show ‘What The African Said’ on the Saturday.

Daliso has captured the nation’s hearts and gathered 9 million YouTube views alongside 8 million on Facebook. His show focuses on news varying from recent, old and fake news with mentions of things that we tell each other.

Stephen Bailey SUS-141124-104515003

On the festival’s last day, Sunday, Rob Kemp will be on stage in the Studio Theatre. The multi- award winning Edinburgh Fringe cult hit will perform his show ‘The Elvis Dead’. The absurd yet bizarrely pleasurable reinterpretation of cult classic horror movie Evil Dead 2 is recreated through songs by Elvis Presley. It was the winner of Best Show and Best Musical at Leicester Comedy Festival in 2017.

Wrapping things up in the main auditorium will be Shappi Khorsandi.

Shappi’s show ‘Mistress and Misfit’ based in Georgian times shows an unsung heroine, trying to change the portrayal of herself. Emma fought hard to haul herself from ‘scullery maid’ to ‘Lady Hamilton’ through several different ways, like naked dancing on the tables to get ahead in life, which inspired Shappi.

For tickets contact the box office on 01733 207239.

A Key spokesman said: “The Key’s popular programme of comedy is always on the increase. Once again, it’s a fantastic opportunity to catch some of the best touring comedians on their way up, with previous visits from top names including Kathryn Ryan, Romesh Ranganathan and Lee Nelson.”