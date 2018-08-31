Gear up for classic cars on Peterborough’s Embankment and other top events

Classic cars on the Embankment are one of the many fun things to see or do in Peterborough in the next week.

Family Fun Day

General view of Central Park, Peterborough. March 31st 2014. EMN-140331-131452009

Central Park, September 1

Gather the family this weekend and make the most of what Central Park’s Family Fun Day has to offer. Starting at 11am and finishing at 5pm there’s plenty of time to get involved with what’s on. With an array of children’s games, arts and crafts, dance and open mic- there’s something for all ages. Witness expert karate demonstrations and perhaps you might discover a new hobby to try. A day at the park has never sounded so jam-packed with fun. Refreshments will be available, and entry is free of charge.

Facebook- peterboroughcentralpark

Ternion

Ludwig Svennerstal in action at Burghley Horse Trials 2017. EMN-170309-160716009

Fotheringhay Church, September 2

This highly talented woodwind trio will be playing a programme of light classical music. The astounding acoustics of the church are sure to highlight the beautiful sounds of the flute, oboe and clarinet. The event runs between 3pm-4pm.

Free entry, any donations go toward s the running of the church.

Contemporary Peterborough

Peterborough Museum, Until September 8

Celebrate artists in the city as Vivacity presents Contemporary Peterborough. The works are by artists which originate from all over the world and now have Peterborough in common. The exhibition is open Mon- Sun, 10am-5pm.

Free entry, www.vivacity.org

Meditation taster session

Taster sessions at Drolma

Drolma Buddhist Cenre, September 1

Between 12pm and 4pm learn about Buddhism and meditating your stresses away in this free session. .

www.meditateinpeterborough.org.uk.

Japanese Auto Extravaganza

East of England Arena, August 31-September 2

JAE is the only Japanese car festival in the UK. Start your weekend in fourth gear with exciting displays, RC drifting and more. The event begins at 9am Friday.

Tickets: jae-show.co.uk

Classic and Vintage Vehicle Festival

Embankment, September 1-2

The fifth classic and vintage show to date is set to be the best yet. Featuring around 500 vehicles from military vehicles to scooters and buses.

Call 01733 747474

Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials

Burghley House, August 30- September 2

Enjoy the competition over the three day event in the idyllic grounds of Burghley House.

Admission on the gate.

Steam in Green

Nene Valley Railway, September 1

See the two iconic green steam machines together for the final time: Gresley A4 Pacific No 60009 Union of South Africa and the Bulleir Light Pacific Battle of Britain Class No 34081.

Tickets a www.nvr.org.uk

SwimRutland Night Swim

Rutland Water, September 1

A very different night out, grab your wetsuit instead of your heels and experience open water swimming with glowsticks. Starting at 8pm and finishing at 9.30pm swimmers are invited to complete as many laps as possible within the time.

Tickets and more at: www.swimrutland.co.uk