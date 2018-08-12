Gear up for classic cars in Peterborough

Classic car enthusiasts can show off their motor merchandise at this year’s Peterborough Classic and Vintage Vehicle Festival.

Visitors from all over the region are expected to flock to the city’s Embankment on Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2 to admire the many shining chassis and wheeled wonders on display at the event.

Organised by Peterborough City Council, the show is now in its fifth year and is being held as part of the authority’s City of Festivals programme which features a number of large-scale events throughout 2018.

Organisers would like to hear from anyone interested in having a stall at the event. Ideally, this would suit car enthusiasts with any car-related items or merchandise, but stalls selling general items with a vintage or retro theme are also welcome.

A variety of vehicles will be on show over the weekend, including classic and vintage cars and caravans, motorcycles, scooters, commercial and agricultural vehicles, buses, ex-military and other forms of transport from yesteryear to modern classics.

The event, which is free to attend, will also feature a host of shopping opportunities, hot food stalls and entertainment.

Vehicle registrations can be made at www.peterborough.gov.uk/classicvehicle.

If you are interested in exhibiting or trading at the event contact Melissa Butcher by emailing melissa.butcher@peterborough.gov.uk.