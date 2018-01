Celebrate the birthday of A.A. Milne with a family day out at Sacrewell Farm near Peterborough this Saturday and Sunday.

From 10am to 3pm, build a house at Pooh Corner for Eeyore or go on a family Woozle Hunt to see what tracks you can find.

If you get a bit chilly there will be Winnie the Pooh themed crafts or you can snuggle up in the mill house for storytelling with Piglet.

www.sacrewell.org.uk