Fun and entertainment at Ferry Meadows’ 40th birthday celebrations

The first weekend of celebrations to mark 40 years of Ferry Meadows takes place on Saturday and Sunday with the Ferry Meadows Cultural Festival.

The main hub of activities will take place around Coney Meadow (behind the Ferry Meadows Visitor Centre) with a festival of music, culture and fun.

Peterborough Young Singers

Visitors will have the opportunity to watch an outdoor stage where local music acts will perform – including Peterborough Young Singers, the Ken Stimpson School Choir (both pictured), Beat Orchestra and Fortissimo Swing Band – hosted by Josh Lovatt from Heart FM on the Saturday.

Adrian Oates, head of fundraising for Nene Park Trust, commented: “We’re getting ready to begin the celebrations for our 40th birthday and we hope our visitors will join us for what is going to be a fun family weekend. Make sure you stop by the Visitor Centre to purchase our brand new Nene Park ale or gin, and a commemorative pin badge – and if you’re with us on the Sunday, you might just get a slice of birthday cake to enjoy!”

There are a whole host of activities on offer throughout the weekend, including:

A pedal-powered cinema will be showing ‘The Greatest Showman’ brought to you by

Nene Park Trust. The screenings take place at 2pm on both days and entry is free, with donations collected on the day.

Families can join a teddy bears picnic run by the Nene Park Trust education and activities team, and enjoy ‘Nemo’, an interactive water-powered musical instrument for visitors to play.

There will also be the opportunity to take part in a music workshop with Beat This CIC – making music using technology – to help make a Ferry Meadows birthday theme tune!

When it comes to heritage, visitors will be able to watch a Roman re-enactment, with the opportunity to visit the Roman camp to learn about Roman food, textiles, military matters and medicine – guided heritage walks around the park will also be available on the Sunday.

As part of the festival on Coney Meadow there will also be a craft marquee,

storyteller, raffle, fairground rides plus catering stalls throughout the weekend.

There will be plenty on offer around the park too – including a new climbing wall and all watersports activities down at Nene Outdoors on Gunwade Lake.

Anniversary celebrations continue with smaller events throughout the summer, with the second celebratory weekend, the Ferry Meadows Activity Weekend, taking place on September 1 and 2.