Free new fashion event at Queensgate in Peterborough this weekend

Spring has officially sprung, and to celebrate the new season, shoppers at Queensgate Shopping Centre are invited to explore its sensational style garden on Saturday April 28 and Sunday April 29.

‘Sprung at Queensgate’ creates a stunning visual fiesta of cascading roses, flower walls and blossoming corners into Central Square, designed to simulate every sense by building four different gardens, waiting to be explored.

The main Rose Garden is where stylists and beauty experts combine to give advice and tips on the S/S18 trends, latest looks and how to create a confident new stand out style this summer. Customers can treat themselves to a free makeup masterclass and relax on a grass sofa or beanbag while style experts showcase key looks for the season.

Children are invited to join Sprung at Queensgate event and take part in flower pot decorating, planting seeds and learn about edible plants in the Herb Garden, while fashionistas take a selfie on the garden swing.

Take a walk through the Scented Garden and discover a new fragrance for the summer by pressing one of the many flowers, which spray a fresh new scent. Hidden in the gardens are surprises, which have been put together to celebrate the launch of Q Style, Queensgate’s own free fashion and lifestyle magazine.

Laura Chandler, Marketing Manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre said: “We cannot wait to reveal the Sprung at Queensgate garden to our shoppers this Spring. It’s the first of its kind for the centre and is a great excuse to get excited about the new trends for spring and summer this year. Central Square will be completely transformed into a stunning visual and sensory experience that will capture the imagination and excitement of all ages.”

The Sprung at Queensgate garden is a free two-day event on Saturday April 28 and Sunday April 29 and open to all. No need to book in advance.