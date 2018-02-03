Forest fun as Yaxley Amateur Players present Robin Hood

Yaxley Amateur Players return to the stage today (Saturday) with Robin Hood, which has been given the panto makeover treatment by David Griffin-Stephens (Treasure Island, Happy Ever After).

Join the hero Robin Hood in a romp through Sherwood Forest with his Merry Men.

Boo at the wicked Sheriff of Nottingham and his mother the Witch as they try to take the crown, and laugh at the fabulous Dame and Court Jester and their slapstick antics - from trying to bake a pie to taking over the local school.

With jokes galore, slapstick and slop it’ll certainly make you forget the winter blues.

You can see Robin Hood at Yaxley Public Hall today, Saturday, February 3, at 3pm and 7.30pm; Sunday, February 4, at 1pm; and Saturday, February 10, at 3pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/yaxleyamateurplayers

Yaxley Amateur Players is made up of an adult and youth section that was founded in 1979.