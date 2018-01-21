A first ever Peterborough Pride is being organised with a week-long celebration planned from June 30.

The event will celebrate the LGBTQIA - Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual, Queer, Intersex, Asexual (and Allies) - community but everyone in the city is invited to take part.

The festival’s lead organiser Simon Courtney Green said there will be many events, including a “big party in one of the city’s main music venues.”

He added: “This is not just a positive event for the LGBT community, it’s a pride event for everyone - for straight people and gay people.

“I want organisations and individuals to really support it. It can be in a small way like pinning up a rainbow flag in their organisations to show solidarity, organising an event or helping with sponsorship.”

To contact Peterborough Pride, email: ChauffuersCottage@metalculture.com.