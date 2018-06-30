Find new lease of life at large activities day in Peterborough

Adults seeking a new lease of life are invited to attend the Peterborough U3A Activities Day on Saturday, August 18.

More than 160 different groups and activities covering a wide range of subjects will be represented at Peterborough Regional College, Park Crescent, from 11am to 4pm.

The U3A (University of the Third Age) is for those who have finished raising a family and completed their career and are looking to pursue new interests, learn new skills or just meet new friends.

The group meets in a relaxed, informal environment and there are also social events, monthly meetings with interesting speakers, day trips, theatre outings, UK and overseas holidays, lunch clubs and more.

For more information visit www.peterboroughu3a.org.uk or call membership secretary Mary McCarthy on 01733 232 518.