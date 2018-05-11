Festival to celebrate faith and food in Peterborough

Residents in Peterborough are invited to enjoy a spectacular celebration of unity at a city centre festival this weekend.

Peterborough Inter-Faith Council and Peterborough City Council are hosting the Faith Festival and Food event which will offer a variety of traditional foods from different countries, cultures and religions.

This year’s event will be extra special as 2018 marks 40 years since the Peterborough Inter-Faith Council was formed.

The festival will be held in Cathedral Square on Saturday, May 12 from noon. It will include presentations from children of different faiths in the form of hymn, song, poetry and dance with the theme of cohesion and unity.

There will also be performances of opera, Bhangra and Bollywood dancing as well as a Sufi musical band.

Dr Jaspal Singh, chair of Peterborough Inter-Faith Council, said: “We hope to see as many people as possible from different faiths enjoying the food on offer and hearing about some of the beautiful places of worship that are found throughout the city.

“This year is our 40th anniversary, so it is going to be a real celebration. We want to show that Peterborough is for everyone, regardless of colour, creed, religion or gender.”

The event will be attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Peterborough and other dignitaries. Food is free, but contributions to the Peterborough Inter-Faith Council will be welcomed.