Family fun day to celebrate NHS 70 at Peterborough’s Central Park

A big celebration is taking place at Central Park to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

The free family fun day organised by NHS worker and Peterborough city councillor Samantha Hemraj takes place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday (July 28) at the park in Park Road.

The poster for the event

Activities include laser quest, a giant slide, hook a duck, a tin can alley, face painting, arts and crafts and much more.

Cllr Hemraj, Labour member for East ward on the council, said: “I work as a health care assistant. It’s a job I love and have been doing for over 25 years.

“The NHS is here for everyone. As a health worker and Unison activist I campaign to keep the NHS a public service for everyone that needs it. As Aneurin Bevan said, ‘The NHS will last as long as there are folk left with the faith to fight for it’.

“It is there for all of us when we need it most. I am very conscious of its role in saving and improving lives every day. It’s right that we should celebrate its contribution to the nation and think about what a giant leap forward it was for public health.

“There will be lots of free activities for all the family and I hope that Peterborough’s residents will join me in celebrating this fantastic milestone of the NHS.”

For more information, and anyone wishing to assist with the event, is urged to contact Cllr Hemraj at samantha.hemraj@btinternet.com.