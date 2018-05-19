Familiar faces join panto cast at The Broadway

Peterborough pantomime favourites Adam Patman and Patric Kearns are returning to the city this year to appear in the Broadway’s spectacular pantomime, Cinderella.

Adam and Patric are no strangers to city audiences, having racked up 10 panto seasons between them - not least Aladdin at the Key Theatre back in 2011, where the photo above was taken.

Patric will be taking on the role of the Wicked Stepmother while Adam will be delighting audiences with his comic capering as Buttons.

Adam said he is thrilled to be back on stage in Peterborough and is looking forward to making the challenge of entertaining audiences with bigger, messier and sillier comic routines than ever before.

It will quite a reunion for the pair as they will be reunited with Key panto legend Michael Cross, who is writing Cinderella with Paul Collings - a director of Kindred drama, which runs the Key Youth Theatre, and another former Key panto veteran.

Adam and Patric will be joined on stage by the winner of The Broadway’s “Search for Cinders.”

The theatre is opening up the casting process to anyone to audition for the part of Cinderella.

For more information on how to apply, please email panto@broadwaytheatre.co.uk

Cinderella will run from December 17-30 at The Broadway. Tickets are available from ticketsource.co.uk/thebroadway or the box office on 01733 306071.