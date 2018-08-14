Eviction of 72 tenants at Peterborough’s St Michael’s Gate set to feature on BBC’s Newsnight

The eviction of 72 tenants and their families at Peterborough’s St Michael’s Gate estate is set to feature on BBC’s Newsnight programme

The controversial decision nearly two years ago to evict the tenants and replace them with homeless families sparked outrage, a debate in Parliament and campaigns to change the law.

The saga led to Peterborough City Council using 72 houses at the estate in Parnwell as temporary accommodation.

It was done after private housing firm Stef & Philips, which manages the properties, began evicting the existing tenants before offering the homes to the council.

At the time the council argued that if it did not use the homes a London borough would have taken them instead and brought their homeless families into the city, adding to the demand on services here.

The deal to use the homes was worth nearly £3 million over three years.

It followed the council being faced with a huge, and unforeseen, spike in homelessness in the city which meant families had to be temporarily housed in Travelodges both inside and outside of Peterborough.

Newsnight airs on BBC 2 tonight from 10.30pm.

The show has heavily researched Peterborough Telegraph articles during the saga.

St Michael’s Gate has previously been covered by national newspapers, other BBC programmes and even internationally.

