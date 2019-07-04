Win a family ticket to see Marvel Universe LIVE!

Super hero action, thrills and drama will soar, smash and burst into Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena in September as Marvel Universe LIVE! returns with a brand new show – and we have a family ticket to give away.

In this all new production, from Feld Entertainment, Marvel fans will see Spider-Man, The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands.

The audience will witness cutting-edge special effects, pyrotechnics, and impressive 3D video projection mapping in this completely new thrilling adventure. With aerial stunts, martial arts and daring motorcycle skills, fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel universe in a show unlike anything they’ve ever seen before!

Called on by Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy join Marvel Universe LIVE! on a momentous crusade against the scheming Nebula who teams up with the conniving and loathsome villains Loki and Green Goblin. The incredible superhuman forces of Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow will unite in clashes that pit student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

The show runs from September 18 to 22 at the Motorpoint Arena and to be in with a chance of winning the family ticket answer this question: What is Spider-Man’s real name? Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpimedia.co.uk before noon on July 8.

For tickets visit www.marveluniverselive.co.uk