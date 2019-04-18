The best place for a night out in Peterborough this Easter Weekend

The weekend starts tonight with Diggin’ For Diamonds live at the Brewery Tap, Stroked at The Met Lounge, We Love R&B Vs We Love Garage at The Solstice - and a five-day beer festival at Charters.

The Met dance floor will be taken over by three eras of ‘Indie’ Music (Madchester, Britpop and the noughties), welcoming back the man that made Friday Nights magical at The Met in the period 2001 to 2008 - Marcus ‘Supersonic’ Best.

Diggin For Diamonds at The Brewery Tap on Thursday night.

Joining Marcus will be Met resident DJ Barry Walker, who cut his teeth dancing to most of the records that Marcus played in this time, plus a new face behind the turntables, Laura Preston.

Doors open 9.30pm and entry is £5 before 11pm .

The following night, after the success of the Xmas reunion, Code Red returns to take over The Met with all the original DJs (Big Gaz, Danny Sambuca, Zombie Chris), from its days as the resident alt club night at The Park/Club Rev!

Code Red nights are always about creating a fun party atmosphere, so the music policy is diverse and quirky, and the tunes on the CR play list range from the 60s to the 00s!

Agi Jarocka is at Charters on Sunday.

Expect to hear your favourite metal, punk & rock floor fillers, mixed in with cult movie tracks, absolute pop gems, soul nuggets and some all time classic alternative anthems!

Doors 9pm (until 3am) and it is 18+. Entry is £5.

Easter weekend is going to be a busy one for live music - so look out for The Deeping Stage, in Market Deeping, holding its 12th annual Bands Day, outdoors at the venue on Sunday. The line up is 3pm- 5pm Let’s Funk; 5pm - 7pm Hold the Sky; 7pm - 9pm Stepping out; and 9pm - 11pm Leon. Three nights of music at The Yard of Ale on Oundle Road in Woodston. Friday the music comes from C J Hatt, Saturday from Stealer and Sunday The Zephyrs. Finally, on Tuesday the Burghley Club in Burghley Road is celebrating St George’s Day with an all-day event,featuring music from 7pm from Arc Nation, and True British Mayhem.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18TH

Live Music

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Diggin for Diamonds are a new UK Soul band made up of some of East Anglia’s finest musicians. The band concentrates on the rarer side of Soul, Funk & disco, plus support from DJ Julian Roberts. From 9pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Maundy Thursday is taken over by Top Notch Entertainers with a night of We Love R&B Vs We Love Garage with Special Guest PAs plus 4 DJs over two rooms of music. Doors open from 9pm with Top Notch Entertainers providing 4 DJs playing R&B in the Solstice and Garage in the SolGarden with your hosts DJ Rob and Stevie Jay who will be joined by MTV’s & Channel 5’s top programme Make or Break reality TV stars Steve & Abbi and Shauna & Chris. Advance tickets are on sale for just £4.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Beer Festival

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Easter Beer Festival 20+ real ales, locally and nationally sourced.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

FRIDAY 19th

Live Music

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Music comes from C J Hatt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE EXPLETIVES from 9pm. The number one Peterborough Punk and New Wave covers band. Free admission.

The Dragonfly, Orton Malborne: True British Mayhem, the punk/ rock ‘n’ roll machine.

Blue Bell, Werrington: One of the longest established bands in the area, out for a rare appearance. Retrolux - live and kickin from 9pm.

Peterborough conservative club: THE HAILSTONES

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: One Eyed Cats. From 9pm, free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Urban Classics night – Good Friday! Good Times! Good Vybz! with resident DJs at the controls playing all the finest R&B, Hip-Hop & Bashment all night long. The SolGarden has Hip-Hop, R&B & Bashment with DJs Junior Taylor (Supa-T), Tyrone Trex Bennett (T-Rex) & Mr Lion AKA Gazzully; Eden (The Lit Room) has Shaku Shaku Vibes - Afrobeat / Afro Swing / UK Drill; The Solstice will be playing Commercial Chart, House & Dance Anthems.

Charters, Town Bridge: Vinyl Night . Resident DJ Derek Gibson will be on the decks from 8pm – late, playing Indie, New Wave, Punk, Glam Rock, 60s, 70s,80s 90s and 00s. Not a disco but all dancing welcome! Feel free to take along some of your own records that fit into the genres mentioned.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Beer Festival

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Easter Beer Festival 20+ real ales, locally and nationally sourced.

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

SATURDAY 20th

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Firm favourites the High Rollers will keep you all entertained and no doubt up on your feet with a great selection of hits from the 60s to the present day! The band will be live from 10:30pm and it is free entry.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: L’Aristos and Shock. Join host & resident Dj Mr Nash, with special guests Djs Otis Roberts & Steve Walsh as they take you on a trip down Memory Lane. You can expect to hear Classic Funk, Soul, Rare Groove, R & B, House, Swing & Soul in the main venue. Shock will be in the Tap Room from 10pm with DJs Julian Roberts, Mark Goodliff & guest. Entry on the door £5 from 7pm with all proceeds to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Radius 45.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Music comes from Stealer.

Peterborough conservative club: A good night is assured from 8.30pm with music from AROUND MIDNITE.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Top 5-piece female fronted band from Wisbech HALF PRICE DRINKS from 9pm playing Rock and Pop covers. Free admission.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: The Intruders from 7pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: Kickback. From 9pm, free entry.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: HOME will bring house & dance music from today to yesteryear with all the anthems thrown in for good measure. DJ’s on the night include HOME resident and founder Paul Soape Withers who will be joined by Fletcher (Ministry of Sound & Egg) & Budsy (Solstice, Central Park, Westside Bar & many others!). The night will run from 9pm until late in the SolGarden and entry is FREE before 10.30pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Good Times Disco playing all your favourites.

Beer Festival

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Easter Beer Festival 20+ real ales, locally and nationally sourced.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

SUNDAY 21st

Live Music

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Band Day with from 3pm- 5pm Let’s Funk; 5pm - 7pm Hold the Sky; 7pm - 9pm Stepping out; and 9pm - 11pm Leon.

Peterborough conservative club: Easter special EGGstavangaza - beer, BBQ and the best music from ROCK-O-LA ROCKETS.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Music comes from The Zephyrs.

Charters, Town Bridge: The return of local songstress Agi Jarocka (PICTURED) in the bar this Easter Sunday for an afternoon of acoustic hits from 3pm. Free entry, family friendly.

GER Club, March: A Friends of Doddington Hospital fundraiser from 7pm with entertainment from Dale David, Dark Surrender, Just John and Paul and Anything Goes Disco. Tickets £5.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Special Guest DJs Tuff London (PICTURED TOP)alongside Resident DJ Alessandro Vacca giving you one hell of a Bank Holiday Sunday party from 9pm until 4am in the SolGarden. The Solstice will be the place for Karaoke, Commercial Chart, Dance & Anthems with DJ Robbie H, while Harry’s will have DJ Teekay bringing the best urban vibe around.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Prince Nite. Celebrating the music of His Royal Badness with DJs Uncle Funk and Mister Wicketer. Dress funky - free shot for anyone wearing purple (meal for two for best dressed). Entry is £3 on the door. Over 18s only.

Beer Festival

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Easter Beer Festival 20+ real ales, locally and nationally sourced.

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

MONDAY 22nd

Live Music

Peterborough conservative club: Spend Bank Holiday Monday with t he jazz savvy SAVOY JAZZ.

Beer Festival

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Easter Beer Festival 20+ real ales, locally and nationally sourced.

Event

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

TUESDAY 23rd

Live Music

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: St George’s Day event with music from 7pm from Arc Nation and True British Mayhem.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

Blue Bell, Werrington: St Georges Day Traditionally English themed dinner.

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

WEDNESDAY 24th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 each.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo, then eyes down for big cash prize, entry £1 from 9pm.