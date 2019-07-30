Peterborough’s Queensgate centre to host pop-up art exhibition for selfie-loving teens

A new art exhibition for selfie-loving teenagers is to pop up in Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Local young producer and visual artist Nicola Baxter (22) is inviting young social media users to her interactive exhibition ‘Tagged and Filtered’ in the Vivacity Unit opposite McDonald’s from Tuesday, August 6 to Sunday, August 11.

Visitors to the exhibition will experience a ‘bathroom’ and ‘changing room’ like they have never seen before, as well as the opportunity to try out selfie backdrops, giant photo booth props and participate in drop-in sessions.

The purpose of the exhibition is to recreate places where young people naturally take photos, and inspire them to see their selfies as works of art.

On arrival visitors will be invited to take pictures in a variety of fun installations, add their own elements to existing artworks and take part in an Instagram Aesthetics and Body Confidence workshop.

Nicola said: “There’s enormous social pressure on young people to present themselves on social media platforms in ways that often aren’t attainable. Tagged and Filtered is all about encouraging young people to think about self image more creatively. I want teenagers to be able to express themselves and explore identity using social media in a really positive way that doesn’t compromise their mental health.”

You can upload a selfie to Instagram or Facebook and tag @taggedandfiltered to have your image turned into an artwork that is featured in the exhibition.

‘Tagged and Filtered’ will be open from 10am to 4pm and the exhibition and workshops are free to attend.

Nicola’s project is supported by the Peterborough Presents# ‘Young Producers’, which gives training and support to the city’s young creatives aged 16 to 25. To find out more about Peterborough Presents, visit peterboroughpresents.org.