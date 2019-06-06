Peterborough film fans can experience Greatest Showman at drive in cinema

Film fans have the chance to experience the drive in cinema experience - and raise vital funds for a Peterborough hospice at the same time.

Car supermarket Motorpoint has teamed up with Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall to put on a special screening of ‘The Greatest Showman’ at Serpentine Green this summer.

Motorpoint has teamed up with outdoor cinema specialists Urban Entertainment to show the Golden Globe and Grammy award-winning musical starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Rebecca Ferguson in the grounds of the out of town shopping centre in Hampton.

Gates for the event will open at 7pm and the film is scheduled to start at 9pm. Entry is £10 per car in advance and £15 per car on the night. Food and drink will be available on the night prior to the screening.

All ticket sale proceeds from the evening will go to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, the only specialist palliative inpatient unit in Peterborough and the surrounding area, providing expert palliative care and support for people who are living with life-limiting conditions as well as supporting their families.

Tom Stanton, General Manager of Motorpoint in Peterborough, said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting our first-ever Drive In Cinema in July and welcoming film goers from across the city to a very special screening of the brilliant ‘The Greatest Showman’ – all in aid of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.”

Nilesh Patel, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, added: “We are extremely grateful to Tom and the team at Motorpoint for organising the Drive In Cinema. It’s a brilliant concept and one which I am sure everyone in the city will get behind to raise funds so our Sue Ryder nurses, care and support teams continue to be there for local families when it matters at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. We look forward to joining everyone at Serpentine Green this summer for what promises to be a night to remember.”

Tickets for the event are available via the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice website - https://www.sueryder.org/support-us/fundraise/events/thorpe-hall-saturday-night-at-the-movies-2019?utm_source=thorpe-events&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=saturday-night-at-the-movies-2019