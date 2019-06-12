Peterborough fans delight at Craig David gig

Bouncing Craig David fans enjoyed the ‘rise and fall’ as the popular entertainer played at the Peterborough United stadium in London Road on Saturday night.

Up to 6,000 fans enjoyed a great night as the bad weather stayed away for the chart-topper to ‘fill them in’ with some of his biggest songs over the past two decades. Before Craig hit the stage DJ Nathan Dawe opened the evening with an energetic set to get the crowd going. Becky Hill was next to perform as the singer-songwriter breezed through her collection of big hits before DJ Sigala, who has six top 10 singles in his back catalogue, revved the fans up. Finally, it was the main man himself, with Craig singing some of his classics such as Seven Days and Rendezvous before finishing his set shortly after 10.30pm. Organiser and commercial manager at Peterborough United Alex Harris said: “It was a great night and we hope everyone who attended enjoyed themselves. With Elton John, Steps (and Blue) and now Craig David (with wonderful support acts) playing at our stadium, we are getting an excellent reputation for concert goers. We are now looking forward to welcoming another music icon in the form of Sir Tom Jones in July and tickets are selling quickly so we would urge people to get their tickets now.”

